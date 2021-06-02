St. Louis reveals plan for distributing $68M in federal funds

Increasing access to vaccines, creating small business grants and installing public wifi points are some of the priorities in the city's plan

ST. LOUIS — Getting vaccines more widely available in the community will be a top priority for city leaders in how they spend millions of dollars in federal funding.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ administration released how the City of St. Louis plans to distribute $68 million in relief from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The money, which stems from the same plan that delivered the third round of stimulus checks, is meant to help city residents and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution of money focuses on six top priorities, the mayor’s office said.

Priority 1, Critical Health Needs $9,650,000: Begin mobile vaccination efforts, community canvassing and more to increase vaccine access in low-income communities

Priority 2, Housing Assistance $17,891,997: Expand and expedite rental and mortgage assistance efforts, including legal assistance

Priority 3, Support for Unhoused Neighbors $13,086,370: Fund an intentional encampment for those not ready for a shelter environment as well as a 24-hour shelter

Priority 4, Economic Relief $14,500,000: Facilitate small business grants, provide startups and small businesses ready to scale with technical assistance and workforce development

Priority 5, Youth Jobs & Programming $4,620,750: Expand youth programming at recreation centers, adding social workers to recreation centers to address the behavioral and mental health needs of young people in St. Louis and making recreation centers vaccine hubs for youth

Priority 6, Expanding Internet Access $6,000,000: Install Public wifi points in portions of the city with lowest rates of internet access, partnership with St. Louis Public Libraries (SLPL) to increase access to phones, tablets, routers and mobile hotspots.

Install Public wifi points in portions of the city with lowest rates of internet access, partnership with St. Louis Public Libraries (SLPL) to increase access to phones, tablets, routers and mobile hotspots. Administrative Costs: $2,350,000

Read the complete plan and list of recommendations on the city’s website here.

Mayor Jones’ administration said the plan was developed with the help of the Stimulus Advisory Board and more than 2,500 city residents.