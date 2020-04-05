'Status not available' | Here's why you might be seeing this stimulus check message

It's a common problem on the IRS "Get My Payment" tracker website. Here are some of the most common reasons why you might get that message on the site

ST. LOUIS — “Status not available."

Three words that make up one of the more frustrating phrases for those awaiting a stimulus check, especially when they're really counting on that help.

It's a common problem on the IRS "Get My Payment" tracker website, which is meant to help you know how much money you’re getting as part of the CARES Act relief package, when it should arrive and how it will be delivered.

The first few days when stimulus checks were being deposited, the site became overloaded with visitors, causing some issues for users. But that was several weeks ago: what if you still can’t get your status or your payment?

The error message also comes with a few other common causes.

You may have not filed a return for 2018 or 2019 — or perhaps your most recent return is still being processed, so the IRS can't update you on your status quite yet. The status should update when the return is processed.

If you receive certain benefits — like from the Social Security Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs — your information might not be available through the tracker yet. The IRS site said it's working on adding more data so more people can use it.

If you don’t file taxes, you need to visit the "non-filer" tool on the IRS website so you can still get whatever money you're owed. This is especially important if you are claiming dependents, as the IRS needs to know about them by May 5 in order for you to receive the additional $500 per person this year.

The IRS site notes the data on the tracker is updated once per day, overnight. So they advise you not bother checking it more often than that.

There's also the chance you're simply not eligible for a stimulus check, potentially due to a high income, being a dependent or not having a valid social security number.

The team at Anders CPAs and Advisers says there's no good way to reach the IRS at this time, all you can do is wait. They say paper checks are being sent to taxpayers with the lowest income first, and it could be some time before all checks make it through the mail.



For answers to more “frequently asked questions” on the IRS website, click here.