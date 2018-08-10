St. Louis, Mo. — It sounds like a middle school throwback, but a “money diary” is actually a great way to keep track of your spending, set goals, and avoid those impulse buys that get in the way of your goals.

Melissa Carron is a budget expert with Operation Hope. She says she often “assigns” her clients a money diary for an extended period of time so they can see where their money is going in real time and compare spending.

“We never want to ask that question, 'where did all my money go?'" said Carron. "It's so you know exactly where your money is and you tell your money where it's going instead of it just disappearing on its own."

It can help you figure out where your money is already going so you can create a budget with realistic spending amounts. You can also “pre-journal” by noting savings goals or money toward paying off other debts; seeing that number already noted can prevent splurging on other items that cost less but add up.

"It makes you think about it because then it's like, 'oh, I'm going to have to write this in my note,'" she said. "Look at [your money diary]: how much of that money do you feel is wasteful and things that you actually needed? Which one of those things are not going to help you reach those long-term goals?"

Carron adds, though, that it doesn’t mean you can’t “treat yourself;” it’s just important to set limits.

"Tell yourself this is all I'm going to spend when I go out: if it's one 20 dollars, then that's what you have."

The spending diary doesn't need to have a lock and key or even be a real notebook. Carron says one of the simplest ways to keep track is to use the “Notes” app in your phone. It’s also helpful to keep receipts and write everything down all at once, if it’s too cumbersome to write it out after each time you open your wallet.

Watch the story above to see how Today in St. Louis’ Abby Llorico put the money diary to the test—with someone who really needs the help.

