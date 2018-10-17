ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking to make a little extra cash this holiday season, brown has your back.

UPS will hold a hiring blitz on Friday, October 19 in the St. Louis area. It’s looking to fill more than 720 positions as it gears up for the busy holiday season.

The company will be looking to hire driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers. UPS said seasonal positions can get your foot in the door for a full-time position. Over the last few years, 35 percent of people hired for the holiday season were later offered a permanent position, UPS said.

UPS will hold hiring events all over the country. The local fair will be at:

13818 Rider Trail Drive

Earth City, MO 63045

If you’re not able to attend the hiring event, job seekers can apply online at UPSjobs.com.

