The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) has confirmed that the driver of the truck was killed in an explosion just west of Camden.

According to Arkansas State Police, the driver is suspected to be 63-year-old Randall McDougal of El Dorado. The body will be examined by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for positive identification.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the truck, carrying ammonium nitrate, exploded early Wednesday morning on Highway 278. The explosion happened 1.3 miles west of Camden.

McDougal was employed by Blann Trucking Company of Hampton.

Around 8:15 a.m. ARDOT closed off Highway 57 and 24 due to the explosion, but later re-opened Highway 24.

The section of Highway 278 that was closed was re-opened around 9:20 a.m.

Three firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital.

ADEM have not confirmed what caused the tires to catch on fire.

