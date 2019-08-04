TROY, Illinois — The Illinois State Fire Marshal is on the scene of a fatal house fire in Troy, Illinois.

Several fire departments responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Avalon Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. The fire was so intense, it caught the side of one of the neighboring homes on fire.

Neighbors told a 5 On Your Side photographer that they heard a boom and saw flames.

The fire was strongest in the garage area of the home.

Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well would not say how many people were in the home at the time of the fire or elaborate on injuries.

He did confirm there was at least one death and the Illinois State Fire Marshal is now investigating.

Neighbors said an older couple lived in the home.

