Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A group of men in the Midlands caught a massive gator in the Midlands over the weekend.
Brittany Johnson says her husband and his friends found the gator around 1 a.m. Saturday near Pack's Landing on Lake Marion. The animal weighed 700 pounds and was 12 feet long.
In the pictures that she sent News19, you can see the men--Chris Barfield, David Ardis, and Tripp Boney.
Gator hunting season in South Carolina started on September 8 and runs until October 13.
PHOTOS: 700 Pound Gator Caught in South Carolina
