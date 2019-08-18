ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy has died in a shooting that left another man injured early Sunday morning in St. Louis.

Officers responded at 2:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Hogan in the Carr Square neighborhood in north city. When officers got to the scene, they found the teenager dead in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was identified Sunday afternoon as Jason Eberhard, of the 5000 block of Tennessee.

Later, an 18-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wound to his buttock. Police have not released his condition, but he is stable.

St. Louis police are investigating this as a first-degree murder case. They have not released any further details at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

