ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy has died in a shooting that left another man injured early Sunday morning in St. Louis.
Officers responded at 2:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Hogan in the Carr Square neighborhood in north city. When officers got to the scene, they found the teenager dead in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was identified Sunday afternoon as Jason Eberhard, of the 5000 block of Tennessee.
Later, an 18-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wound to his buttock. Police have not released his condition, but he is stable.
St. Louis police are investigating this as a first-degree murder case. They have not released any further details at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
