ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis late Monday night.

St. Louis police were called to the intersection of Walsh Street and Minnesota Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood shortly after 11 p.m. for a disturbance.

While investigating the disturbance, officers heard what they believed to be a muffled gunshot from an apartment in the area. Once they approached the apartment, a man ran out with two guns.

Police told him to drop his weapons, but he didn't and pointed the guns "in the direction" of the officers, which is when the officer fired his gun once and hit him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers entered the apartment and found another man with a gunshot wound to his leg. According to police, the two were drinking and the suspect tried to take his gun and then shot him in the leg before he ran out.

The 52-year-old victim was transported to a hospital.

Chief John Hayden said the officer involved is a 40-year-old veteran with 13 years on the police force.

Police have not released the identity of the man killed by the officer.

This is the same neighborhood where a De Smet Football coach was killed in 2017.

