FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 47 near Forest View Drive in Franklin County Friday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer and another car collided head-on around 1:30 p.m., killing the four people inside the second car.

Authorities on the scene confirmed two adults and two children were in the car that was struck.

Driver Michael Declue, 58, and passengers Catherine Mesey, 78, Alayah Pratt, 4, and Isaac Pratt, 5, were the four people killed in the crash.

Police said Declue and Mesey are from De Soto, Missouri and Isaac and Alayah Pratt from Desloge, Missouri.

Derek Eoff, 46, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were also two other cars involved in the crash. The drivers of those vehicles were not injured.

The highway patrol said information from the scene indicates Declue's car crossed the center line and hit the tractor-trailer head-on.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.