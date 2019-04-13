PICTURES: Major storms bring widespread damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Widespread damage and multiple injuries have been reported after storms hammered down on East Texas overnight and into Saturday afternoon.

In Angelina County, two children, ages 8 and 3, were killed after a tree fell on a car in the 1800 block of Dewitt Henson Road.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, when first responders arrived on the scene, the children were trapped in the back seat of the car.

Rescuers from the Lufkin Fire Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department helped removed the children from the car.

Both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says there was at least one fatality in Houston County on Highway 21.

CBS19 has compiled a list of areas with confirmed damage reports residents should be aware of:

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Authorities have blocked off Highway 69 going into Alto. First responders are the only ones allowed access due to the heavy damage and potentially dangerous situations.

KYTX

Alto Police Department Chief of Police Jeremy Jackson says there were at least 25 injuries at Caddo Mounds, where a group was celebrating Caddo Culture Day. Those injured were taken to local hospitals via school bus. Chief Jackson says no fatalities have been reported as of 4:50 p.m. Caddo Mounds State Historic Site will be closed until further notice.

Some residents are still trapped in houses due to falling trees and other debris. Authorities are working quickly to respond to those homes.

Much of the damage occurred in the northwestern part of town. EMS has set up a triage unit at The River Church located on Marcus Street. The American Red Cross has also deployed to the church to assists victims of the storms. They ave also set up temporary housing for residents who have been displaced.

Authorities from Cherokee County, Smith County, Houston County and Nacogdoches County have ventured to Alto to assist with the rescue efforts.

The Smith County Department of Emergency Management has deployed a strike team to Alto to assist in search and rescue efforts.

The strike team includes the following teams:

Arp Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Brush Truck, 1 ATV – 2 personnel

Bullard Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Brush Truck, 1 ATV – 2 personnel

Dixie Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Command Vehicle – 2 personnel

Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Command Vehicle – 3 personnel

Jackson-Heights Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Engine – 3 personnel

Noonday Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Brush Truck – 2 personnel

Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Rescue – 2 personnel

Troup Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Command Vehicle – 2 personnel

Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Brush Truck – 2 personnel

Winona Volunteer Fire Department – 1 Tanker – 2 personnel

Smith County ESD#2 – 1 Command Trailer, 1 Portable Radio Tower, 1 Shop Support Trailer – 4 personnel

The Hudson Fire Department has also been deployed to Alto to assist in search and rescue efforts.

At this time Highway 69 heading into Alto is closed.

Alto ISD announced via Facebook all classes are canceled until the buildings are deemed safe for students and staff.

Other damage reported in Cherokee County includes:

Intersection of Highway 69 and Farm-to-Market Road 241 - Closed due to the damage

Highway 21 West (Alto) - Blocked by trees

Intersection of Highway 69 (South of Rusk) and Farm-to-Market Road 421 - Debris and trees in roadway

Farm-to-Market Road 294 - Debris and trees in roadway

Farm-to-Market Road 752 - Debris and trees in roadway

Farm-to-Market Road 275 - Debris and trees in roadway

Multiple homes destroyed by possible tornado

Alto Elementary School Gym severely damaged

Below are photos of just some of the damage in Cherokee County:

HARRISON COUNTY

A man and his infant child are ok after a tree fell through their mobile home in Hallsville on Saturday.

According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, a man was sleeping on the couch when a tree came crashing through his roof landing right beside him.

The URECC says the father was able to crawl under the tree, get to his sleeping 4-month-old and get both of them out safely.

HOUSTON COUNTY

Officials have closed down multiple roadways in Houston County due to uprooted trees and downed power lines.

A list of current closures can be seen below:

Farm-to-Market Road 3151 (Northwest of Lovelady) - Trees and power lines down

US Highway 287 (South and North) - Trees reported down

State Highway 7 (East and West) - Trees reported down

State Highway 21 (West) - Trees reported down

Farm-to-Market Road 1280 - Trees reported down

Farm-to-Market Road 3151 - Trees reported down

Farm-to-Market Road 232 - Trees reported down

Farm-to-Market Road 1280 - Trees reported down

Farm-to-Market Road 228 - Trees reported down

Farm-to-Market Road 227 - Trees reported down

Farm-to-Market Road 2022 - Trees reported down

Farm-to-Market Road 2423 - Trees reported down

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

CBS19 has also been made aware of storm damage in Nacogdoches County.

Those reports include:

Douglas Road (Nacogdoches) - Trees reported down

Press Road (Nacogdoches) - Trees reported

Main Street (Nacogdoches) - Damage reported

Officials are encouraging motorists to avoid these areas and use alternate routes as emergency crews respond.

ANGELINA COUNTY

The Lufkin Police Department is warning rivers of traffic light malfunctions across the city.

Traffic lights are out or have been damaged at:

Intersection of Lufkin Avenue and Timberland Drive - Lights out

Intersection of Frank Avenue and Lufkin Avenue - Lights out

Intersection of First Street and Medford Drive - Traffic lights damaged

Live Oak Drive - Power lines in roadway

Trees have been reported down at:

Intersection of Ford Chapel Road at Renfro Street

Farm-to-Market Road 324 (Outside the loop in Lufkin)

Valley Drive (Near the senior citizens center)

GREGG COUNTY

Kilgore police have reported the following road closures due to high water or downed trees:

Houston Street

Meadowbrook Park

Willow Springs Street

South Martin Street

RUSK COUNTY

The Rusk County Emergency Manager is reporting trees down across State Highway 42 near the intersection of County Road 142D between Laird Hill and Leveretts Chapel.

