TROY, Illinois — The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that left two people dead in Troy, Illinois.

Several fire departments responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Avalon Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. The fire was so intense, it caught the side of one of the neighboring homes on fire.

Neighbors told a 5 On Your Side photographer that they heard a boom and saw flames.

"All the sudden, the room started lighting up. I looked out the window and the whole garage was engulfed. I mean it was boom. So, I called 911 real quick and waited for the police and fire," said neighbor Mike Coleman.

"Kind of a boom. Some compressed explosion or whatever," described neighbor Jeff Cunningham.

The fire was strongest in the garage area of the home.

Madison County Coroner Roger Smith said two people died in the fire. He did not release any further details about the identities of the victims.

Neighbors said an older couple lived in the home.

Glen Carbon Fire Chief Ralph Well would not say how many people were in the home at the time of the fire or elaborate on injuries.

