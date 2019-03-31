PHOENIX — The United States Marine Corps said two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Ariz. Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, the pilots were in an AH-1Z Viper helicopter, conducting a routine training mission when it crashed just before 9 p.m.

The training mission was part of a Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course, the news release said.

The Marine Corps is working on notifying the next of kin of the two Marine pilots.

The Marine Corps did not release any more information on the pilots or how the crash happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.