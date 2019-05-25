Police are investigating after three people were shot at Midtown Sports Bar in north St. Louis on Friday night.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at the 1900 block of Prarie at about 9:50. A spokesperson with the St. Louis Police Department said a car drove up to the bar, fired shots into it and drove away.

A man was shot in the chest, a woman was shot in the leg and another victim was shot in the neck. All three were conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.