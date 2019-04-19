FERGUSON, Mo. — Teachers in Ferguson have been dealing with a lot more than just educating their students.

In just the last week, at least three teachers at one Middle School have been attacked by their students.

Lashonda Rogers has three kids, two of which are in the Ferguson-Florissant School District right now.

"It's devastating to hear stuff like that, you know," said Lashonda Rogers.

She says she tells her kids violence is never the answer.

"Oh my kids know better, they know to not disrespect your elders no matter what," added Rogers. "You don't know their situation to why they probably reacted like that, but it could've been handled in a different way."

To do that, Ferguson-Florissant district spokesperson Kevin Hampton has helped the district promote a unique online reporting system.

"You can get to it through our app or website and it's a great way for people to share concerns that they have. It's a great way to share information and we receive a lot of information that way and are able to act on it," Hampton said.

He wasn't able to say what happened to the students who hit their teachers but did share this advice for fellow parents.

"Talking to them about their day can go a long way towards helping them navigate school successfully and navigating life successfully," added Hampton.

"You have to give respect to get it so no matter what you respect everybody," explained Rogers.

To access the Ferguson-Florissant online reporting system, click here.