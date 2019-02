CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — UPDATE: Chesterfield police say Johnathan was found safe after his mother turned herself in late Saturday evening.

Police say his mother, 23-year-old Maya Nelson, left with Johnathan in a silver or gold SUV from the Sky Zone in Chesterfield. Nelson does not have legal custody of Johnathan.