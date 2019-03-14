ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are getting ready to kick off the 2019 season and it looks like they know just the weather team to turn to for a wind update...

5 On Your Side Meteorologist Craig Moeller makes a cameo in the club's new promotional video for their windbreaker giveaway on April 7.

The promo shows Moeller warning viewers about "extreme winds in the forecast" before cutting to a man struggling to walk against in blowing wind.

Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader then enters, wearing the giveaway windbreaker, and seems unfazed by the strong gusts.

"The commercial turned out to be very prophetic," Moeller said. "It was shot about a week before the 'bomb cyclone' developed! Now if I could just get one of those sweet Cardinals windbreakers!"

The Cardinals and 5 On Your Side will team up once again for Weather Day at Busch on April 24 for more baseball and weather fun!