5 smart money moves to make if you think you'll be furloughed

Worried about your job security? Financial advisor Nicole Middendorf of Proseperwell Financial shares some tips for keeping your money safe.

The future is uncertain when it comes to a regular paycheck for many of us, but there are things you can do now instead of burying your head in the sand. Check out these five smart money moves you from financial advisor Nicole Middendorf of Proseperwell Financial:

1.) Limit your spending

"Look at where you are spending your money," says Middendorf. "If it's online, or your cell phone bill or you insurance, if you have some extra time now there are so many different things you can look at. Where your money is going out, and what you can cut back on."

2.) It may be time to look for another job

"Is [it] maybe not the ideal position for you? Maybe you're having less income than you did before? From a long term standpoint maybe that's the best option," said Middendorf.

3.) If you are furloughed or laid off, don't hesitate to file for unemployment

"We're in extenuating circumstances, so I would at least file for that," Middendorf says. "If you don't necessarily need it then you don't need to use it, but it's out there for you as a protector."

4.) Maximize your benefits while you still have them

"That can be anything from looking at the insurance and what you already have, refilling prescriptions, anything from that avenue that you may potentially lose that might not be available later on," said Middendorf.

5.) If you qualify for a stimulus check make sure your information is up to date