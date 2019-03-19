For the first time since 2014, the SLU Billikens will be "dancing" in the NCAA Tournament.

SLU's incredible run to the Atlantic-10 title by winning four games in four days as the six seed in the tournament has St. Louis abuzz with March Madness fever.

Here's everything you need to know about the Billikens' tournament experience.

Who and when are they playing?

SLU will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round of the tournament on Friday, March 22 in San Jose California. This is a 4-13 match-up, with SLU holding the 13 seed.

How can I watch?

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:55 St. Louis time and will be aired on TruTV.

What does SLU's section of the bracket look like?

SLU is in the east section of the bracket, where the number one overall seed, the Duke Blue Devils, have top billing.

If SLU were to beat Virginia Tech, they would take on the winner of the 5-12 match-up between Mississippi State and Liberty on Sunday.

From there, the Billikens would likely square off with Duke and freshman phenom Zion Williamson.

What chance does SLU have to make it out of the first round?

THE 'PROS"

13 seeds have fared well against 4 seeds recently in the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, two underdog 13 seeds took down 4 seeds, and at least one 13 seed has taken down a number 4 seed in 24 of 34 years.

SLU is on an absolute roll right now coming off a surprise win in the A-10 Tournament.

The mojo is certainly in the Billikens' favor right now, and the Travis Ford seems to be pushing all of the right buttons at the right time.

SLU might have the advantage on defense as well.

Javon Bess and Hasahn French were members of the A-10 all defensive team during the season, and Jordan Goodwin might be the best rebounding guard in the country.

The Billikens are currently number 27 in the country when it comes to defensive efficiency.

THE 'CONS"

The Billikens won the A-10 Tournament only playing about six players: Starters Tramaine Isabell, Javon Bess, Jordan Goodwin, DJ Foreman, Hasahn French and then either Dion Wiley or Fred Thatch off the bench.

The Billikens' depth issues could come into play in the NCAA tournament, where everything is dialed up to 11 and foul trouble could come into play.

Out of 351 teams in D1 basketball, SLU is ranked second to last in free throw percentage.

The team shoots just 59.9% from the charity stripe, and in a tournament where just a few points usually end up deciding a game, SLU could live or die from the free throw line.

SLU is also not a team that excels beyond the three point line either.

The 'bills sit at number 327 in the country when it comes to three point percentage,

When they're at their best, the team is driving the lane and creating second and third chances in the paint.

If it turns into a long distance shootout, the Billikens will be in trouble.

What do I need to know about Virginia Tech?

The Hokies out of the ACC are coming off an impressive season where they went 24-8.

That's no small task in the tough ACC.

Virginia Tech also beat top seeded Duke this season, handing the Blue Devils one of their five losses on the year.

The Hokies are almost the polar opposite of the Billikens.

Virginia Tech is number eight in the country in three point shooting and sit at number 18 in the country in free throw percentage.

If you believe in momentum, SLU definitely has the advantage.

Virginia Tech has lost five of their last 11 games and were bounced from the ACC tournament in the quarterfinals by Florida State.

Nickeil-Alexander Walker (16.6 PPG), Kerry Blackshear (14.7 PPG) and Justin Robinson (13.7 PPG) will be the players to keep an eye on as the Hokies try to avoid the upset.