Dr. Greg Miday was weeks away from starting a job as an oncologist when he took his own life in 2012.

Dr. Miday was beloved by his patients and for his dedication and compassion as a doctor at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

His mom, Karen, who is also a doctor (she's a psychiatrist), said Miday would even pray with families who had lost a loved one in the hospital.

But, underneath the smile, Miday suffered from alcohol and mental health issues, and was forced to get treatment at an out-of-state rehab center. After a relapse, Miday tried to find help closer to home but was told by the Missouri Physician's Health Program not too. The PHP told Miday he would be reported to the board of medicine if he didn't turn himself into them.

Hours later Miday was dead.

His family says this program designed to help Miday, might have led him to take his own life.

Some now believe that doctors are being silenced, fearing they’ll be forced into costly, out-of-state rehab programs. If they refuse, they could lose their licenses.

