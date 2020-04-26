Actor Dimitri Diatchenko dead at 52

Diatchenko was known for his roles on 'Chernobyl Diaries' and 'Sons of Anarchy' was found dead at his home in Florida.

Actor Dimitiri Diatchenko was found dead at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, according to CNN. Diatchenko is best known for his role as Uri on "Chernobyl Diaries."

The 52-year-old actor was discovered by police after co-workers hadn't heard from him in several days.

A co-worker who called the police said Diatchenko had been electrocuted on April 13 while at a job and had been taking time off, according to the police report.