BELLERIVE, Mo. — A St. Louis area family who has spent decades serving the St. Louis community is now asking them for their help.

After an unexpected tragedy, the family said it's struggling to come up with the money to give their loved on a proper burial.

For more than 50 years, Joan Gieson and her family have spent every passing hour serving the less fortunate.

"I've never ever gotten a paycheck. I've never gotten money from any other people for this," Joan said.

"We put ourselves in the back shelf to make sure we take care of others," Joan's son, Mike Gieson said.

It all started with a handful of people in her living room and later turned into something more powerful, a faith mission and a food mission for more than 26-thousand people in the St. Louis region.

"My heart is to serve other people and not myself," Joan said.

Five decades later, she and her family are now the ones needing the community's help.

"We're hurting in more than one way," Mike said.

Joan's husband, Frank Gieson, passed away Friday. His son found him on the floor dead in his bedroom.

"I held him in my arms for an hour. I talked to him and I prayed with him. It's the hardest thing I've ever did in my life," Mike said.

"He'll always be my husband. There will never be a man that can ever take his place." Joan Gieson said.

Mike said his dad's unexpected death left the family struggling to come up with the money to give him a proper burial.

"I'll miss him. I'll miss him. I don't know what I'm going to do without him," Joan said. "I have to bury my dad and support my mother," Mike added.

Five decades ago, Joan and her family had a vision to help the community. Now during this difficult time, they can use all the help they can get.

"I will for every second of my life until there's no breath or heartbeat think about my husband," Joan said. "He'll always be my husband. There will never be a man that can ever take his place."

Joan and the rest of her family plan to still put on their annual Christmas dinner, which they said would be in Frank's honor.

Family members have set-up a Go-Fund me page to help with funeral costs.