WEST POINT, N.Y. — Aurora, one of the Air Force's falcon mascots who was injured during a prank before the school's rivalry game against Army on Saturday, has since made a full recovery.

The 22-year-old falcon suffered an undisclosed injury and was being brought on the flight back to Colorado to see a specialist at the Air Force Academy, according to Troy Garnhart, associate athletic director for strategic communications at the school.

According to a tweet from the Air Force Academy twitter account, master falconer Sam Dollar and the veterinarians at Fort Carson expect Aurora to make a full recovery.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette , West Point cadets took Aurora from an Army colonel’s house as part of a prank during the week leading up to Saturday’s game at Michie Stadium. The newspaper characterized the injury as “potentially life-threatening” at the time.

According to our Master Falconer Sam Dollar and the wonderful veterinarians at Ft Carson, #Aurora is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/69G6nfQO0s — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) November 4, 2018

The falcon was also reportedly able to fly around her cage at the vet's office Sunday morning and was in good spirits.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press