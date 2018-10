BALTIMORE — A production of Aladdin at a Baltimore elementary school has been canceled. That's because of complaints about negative stereotyping of Arab culture.

The play is adapted from the popular 1992 Disney film 'Aladdin.' According to NBC station WBAL, a mom says after the first rehearsal for Aladdin Junior her fourth grader came home humiliated.

The school decided to perform "The Young Fables" instead. The performance will be in February.

