EUREKA, Mo. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 in Eureka west of Six Flags Road are reopened after an accident in which two patients were transported for medical attention Saturday evening.

Two westbound lanes were still closed as of 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The Eureka Fire Department said at around 4:26 p.m. it was dispatched to a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a car between Pacific and Eureka. One tractor-trailer was overturned and the car slid down an embankment.

The driver of the car and one of the tractor-trailer drivers were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eureka Fire Protection District Crews continue to remain on scene of the crash at the county line. Traffic is backed up on 44 almost to Highway 109.

The crash had originally closed two eastbound lanes and all westbound lanes.

The Pacific Fire Protection District and the Meramec Ambulance District also responded to the accident. Crews were still on scene as of 10 p.m.