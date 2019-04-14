EUREKA, Mo. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 in Eureka before Six Flags Road are reopened after an accident in which several patients were transported for medical attention Saturday evening.

The Eureka Fire Department said there was a crash involving several tractor-trailers and a passenger car. One tractor-trailer overturned and one vehicle left the roadway.

Earlier, two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane had been closed.

The Pacific Fire Protection District and the Meramec Ambulance District responded to the accident.