EUREKA, Mo. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 in Eureka east of Six Flags Road are reopened after an accident in which several patients were transported for medical attention Saturday evening. The Eureka Fire Department said there was still a significant traffic backup in the area as of 9 p.m.

Eureka Fire said at around 4:26 p.m. they were dispatched to a crash involving two tractor-trailers a car. One tractor-trailer overturned and the car slid down an embankment.

The driver of the car and one of the tractor-trailer drivers were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eureka Fire Protection District Crews continue to remain on scene of the crash at the county line. Traffic is backed up on 44 almost to Highway 109.

The crash had originally closed two eastbound lanes and all westbound lanes.

The Pacific Fire Protection District and the Meramec Ambulance District also responded to the accident. Crews were still on scene as of 9 p.m.