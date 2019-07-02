FESTUS, Mo. — A Missouri Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old boy taken by his mother.

Margaret Reuther got in a fight with Carl Copeland Jr.’s father at a home in Festus and indicated she was going to hurt the child and then herself, Festus police said.

She then left the home with the baby. She said she was going to a relative’s home in Ellisville but never arrived.

Reuther has been diagnosed with a mental illness and has not been taking her medicine, police said.

She is believed to be in the St. Louis area.

Reuther left the house in the 700 block of Delmar Ave. in Festus at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

She was driving a black 2014 Ford Focus with Missouri plates SE9-N0G. Police found the car around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, but Reuther and the baby were not inside.

Thursday morning, police confirmed officers pursued a car matching that description in the northbound lanes of I-270 past Olive. It is not known at this time whether the vehicle belongs to Reuther. Police have not released any further information on this car because the scene and incident are still developing.

Reuther is 35 years old. She’s 5’2” and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what she was wearing.

Carl is 5 months old. He’s approximately 2’1” and weighs about 15 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing when he was abducted.

The Amber Alert was issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol through the Festus Police Department. At this time, it is an Amber Alert in Missouri only.

Festus police first issued the case as an "Endangered Person Advisory" at 1:45 a.m. Thursday.