ST. LOUIS — After dealing with messy roads and a wintry mix for much of Thursday, the last thing most people around St. Louis want to hear is "Get ready for more snow!" But that will be the message as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures are staying below average Friday, with highs in the lower 40s. Compared to the deep freeze coming Sunday night into early next week, that will feel almost spring-like.

KSDK

A storm system will cross our region, with the center passing just to the south and southeast. Cold air will be in place late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The storm will draw moisture into our region and the snow that falls will stick. By Sunday morning 1-2" may be on the ground. If early guidance is correct, we should see another 3-4" coming Sunday during the day, with storm totals reaching 4-6" across the region. Of course, this is still 2-3 days out, so watch for updates as the weekend gets closer.

After the snow exits late Sunday, skies will clear Sunday night and bitterly cold air settles in. Lows Monday morning will be close to 3°, and highs Monday will be around 19°. Temperatures will slowly recover during the week, but it will remain on the chilly side of normal through the following weekend. Bundle up and stay tuned to 5 On Your Side!