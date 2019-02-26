ST. LOUIS — The Compton Avenue bridge between Chouteau Avenue and Market Street will receive urgent repairs in the coming weeks.
St. Louis city engineers said the bridge needs to be replaced, but until they can receive federal funding for a replacement, they will repair parts of the bridge to extend its life and make driving a little easier.
"Like driving in a minefield. You have to dodge every pothole and not tear up your front end,” Markeith Houston said.
Houston’s family owns the nearby Diner’s Delight restaurant.
"They need to smooth it all the way down, shut it down and fix it right,” he said.
This is the work that’s expected to begin in the next four to six weeks:
- Clean and prepare the deck
- Prepare rebar/add rebar and patch the concrete deck as needed
- Mill butt joints to smooth transitions
- Install a waterproofing membrane over the bridge deck
- Install a lightweight asphalt overlay over the bridge deck
- Install new expansion joints
- Patch curbs and sidewalks
The city says the work should take about a month to complete.
The temporary repairs will cost $350,000.
The Compton Avenue bridge is one of 15 “structurally deficient” bridges in St. Louis. Here is the full list:
- Sulpher Avenue over River Des Peres
- Holly Hills Drive over railroad
- Grand Drive over Metrolink
- Hamilton Ave Over Metrolink
- Laurel Street and Waterman Blvd over MetroLink
- Grand Drive over Forest Park Pkwy
- Gravois Ave underpass
- Grand Avenue over the Union Pacific Railroad
- Columbia Ave over railroad
- Southwest Ave over railroad
- Kingshighway over MetroLink
- Lindell and Union over MetroLink
- Compton Ave over Mill Creek
- Tucker Avenue over Mill Creek
- Lindell and Union over Forest Park Parkway
