ST. LOUIS — The Compton Avenue bridge between Chouteau Avenue and Market Street will receive urgent repairs in the coming weeks.

St. Louis city engineers said the bridge needs to be replaced, but until they can receive federal funding for a replacement, they will repair parts of the bridge to extend its life and make driving a little easier.

"Like driving in a minefield. You have to dodge every pothole and not tear up your front end,” Markeith Houston said.

Houston’s family owns the nearby Diner’s Delight restaurant.

"They need to smooth it all the way down, shut it down and fix it right,” he said.

This is the work that’s expected to begin in the next four to six weeks:

Clean and prepare the deck

Prepare rebar/add rebar and patch the concrete deck as needed

Mill butt joints to smooth transitions

Install a waterproofing membrane over the bridge deck

Install a lightweight asphalt overlay over the bridge deck

Install new expansion joints

Patch curbs and sidewalks

The city says the work should take about a month to complete.

The temporary repairs will cost $350,000.

The Compton Avenue bridge is one of 15 “structurally deficient” bridges in St. Louis. Here is the full list:

Sulpher Avenue over River Des Peres

Holly Hills Drive over railroad

Grand Drive over Metrolink

Hamilton Ave Over Metrolink

Laurel Street and Waterman Blvd over MetroLink

Grand Drive over Forest Park Pkwy

Gravois Ave underpass

Grand Avenue over the Union Pacific Railroad

Columbia Ave over railroad

Southwest Ave over railroad

Kingshighway over MetroLink

Lindell and Union over MetroLink

Compton Ave over Mill Creek

Tucker Avenue over Mill Creek

Lindell and Union over Forest Park Parkway

