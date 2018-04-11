You drop your dog off at the groomer, how do you know if he or she is safe?

Leading pet store chains have been accused of animals dying while being groomed. We’ve seen heartbreaking tales of dogs suffering horrific injuries after their owners dropped them off for a trim.

A recent investigation by NJ Advance Media found 47 deaths connected to PetSmart over the past decade The report says 32 of the animals died since 2015. Owners say they took their dogs in for a nail clipping or haircut and died from rough handling or intense stress. Some dogs were allegedly placed in drying cages, unable to escape as air pushed in. According to NJ.Com at least one dog suffocated.

PetSmart states it follows the "highest grooming safety standards in the industry" for the 13 million pets groomed there every year.

Is your groomer prepared for an emergency?

Tonight at 10, the I-TEAM highlights five questions you need to ask before your next visit to the groomer turns dangerous - or even deadly.

© 2018 KSDK