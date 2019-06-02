ALTON, Ill. — As the Snyder family seeks justice at the trial of the man accused of killing St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder, the family receives support from its longtime church in Alton, Illinois. That's where River of Life Church is completing construction of a youth center, soon to be known as The Snyder Center.

"We just felt like the Lord was telling us, this church, to honor him," said River of Life youth minister Brennon Scott. "Blake was very involved in youth ministry. And so we thought a great way to honor his legacy was to, as we open up this new youth facility and outreach program that we would name it after him."

Before Snyder became a police officer he was a youth volunteer for eight years at River of Life Church, where his parents still attend. Snyder was killed in October 2016 while responding to a domestic violence call in South St. Louis. His accused killer Trenton Foster is on trial for murder at the St. Louis County Courthouse.

Rev. Scott said construction of the Snyder Center is weeks away from completion. The church said it is still seeking public support for the youth center.

"Use this space for kids to show up, be able to do homework in a safe, fun place, to be able to have a just a good time, go play some games," said Scott.

Rev. Scott said he hopes naming the building after Blake will give his family strength.

"Show them that, hey, we love them. We're supporting them. And our whole church family is behind the Snyder's in this difficult time."

