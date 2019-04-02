AFFTON, Mo. — Marty's Auto Shop has been a fixture in Affton, Missouri, for decades.

"1977, May, we opened," said Martin Jungewaelter, one of the shop's owners.

Although Jungewaelter never met Officer Blake Snyder, geography connects him to the slain police officer every day. The stretch of Gravois Road directly in front of his business is Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.

"Everyday I get a chance to look at a highway named after a hero," said Jungewaelter. "You gotta give all those guys credit. They're putting their lives on the line every day. I would not want their job at all."

Snyder was killed in the line of duty on October 6, 2016, when responding to a disturbance call. The murder trial for alleged killer Trenton Forster, 20, began Monday.

Besides the Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway in Affton, Illinois, named a roadway leading into Gordon F. Moore Park after Snyder. The River of Life Church in Alton is currently constructing the Blake Snyder Center, a youth and community outreach center. Snyder's parents still attend the Alton church.

Jungewaelter said Snyder deserves the posthumous recognition and hopes it will have meaning for Snyder's young son.

"That’s a shame that little boy won’t get to know his father, but naming a highway after him, keeping his memory alive, keeping all the good things, you know, that boy hopefully will have good memories of all this," said Jungewaelter. "Blake Snyder deserves this. His family deserves this."