ASTORIA, Ore. — The Astoria City Council has taken a step toward cracking down on motorists who illegally park near "The Goonies" house.

The Daily Astorian reports the City Council held a first reading of an ordinance Monday to modify city code and enhance the fees people will have to pay if they violate parking rules in the neighborhood.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Under the proposal people parking illegally could face a $100 fine.

goonies house access astoria_1539778032797.JPG.jpg
Rollins, Michael

City councilors will hold a second reading and officially could adopt the ordinance at a November meeting.

File: Made in Oregon: Film office celebrates 50 years of movies

City Manager Brett Estes and Police Chief Geoff Spalding say the city already has posted signs saying "No Stopping," and "No Parking" in the area with only a moderate level of compliance.

The neighborhood has long been a draw to tourists hoping for a glimpse of the house featured in the 1985 movie.

gooniers imdb_1539777981102.JPG.jpg
Rollins, Michael
© 2018 KGW