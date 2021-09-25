At least 3 dead after Amtrak derails in Montana

Five cars on an Amtrak train heading from Chicago to Seattle derailed in rural Montana. There were over 150 people on board.

JOPLIN, Mont. — A train headed from Chicago to Seattle derailed in northern Montana on Saturday, leaving at least three people dead and multiple injured.

The Empire Builder 7 we were traveling west on to Seattle derailed near Joplin, MT about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/k4TjbRog3D — Megan Vandervest (@MegVandervest) September 25, 2021

Five cars on the train derailed around 6 p.m. CST near Joplin, a remote rural town. The largest city nearby, Great Falls, is about 100 miles from the location of the crash.

Three deaths were confirmed by the Liberty County Sheriff's Department. Amtrak said there were injuries in the crash, but offered no specifics.

MORE: New video shows the aftermath of an Amtrak train derailment in Montana that killed at least three people, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department. Officials did not say how many total were injured in the incident. https://t.co/6Cxe5h1jej pic.twitter.com/imB3IOA0Sl — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2021

ABC News reports there were around 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

It is not known what caused the derailment yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

