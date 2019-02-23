High-profile attorney Michael Avenatti spoke with 5 On Your Side Friday night after singer R. Kelly was charged on 10 counts of sexual assault.

Avenatti represents six different clients involved in the case against the famous R&B star.

In an interview with 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen, Avenatti said it took a "bombshell piece of evidence" to break the case open.

"I'm highly confident that convictions will result, and I don't think R. Kelly will walk free for the balance of his life," Avenatti said.

