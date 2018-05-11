How would you feel if your neighbors got a report card sharing how many times you've voted in the last four elections?

The Voter Participation Center in Phoenix is sending the letter hoping it will encourage people to vote.

The letter doesn't show who they voted for, but it is sharing how many times voters have gone to the polls in the last four elections.

While some say it is important to put pressure on voters to make their voices heard, while others say it is an invasion of privacy.

It's legal for the nonprofit to obtain the information and the letter explains that. The data comes from publicly available state voter files.

