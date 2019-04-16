MACON, Ga. — A well-known Central Georgia World War II veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient has died at the age of 95, according to family.

Over the years, 13WMAZ has reported several times on John Knowles – from having a boat landing in Bonaire named after him in 1995, to his experience in the Army and most recently when his family asked for people around the world to send him cards for his birthday in December 2018.

He was called to serve in the first draft from Telfair County along with 38 other men. Around the time Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese in 1941, Knowles was in basics at Camp Wheeler near Macon.

RELATED: Veteran from Telfair County reflects on World War II (2016)

Shortly after, he was shipped off overseas and fought on the front lines of World War II in North Africa and Italy from 1942-1945. He suffered wounds to his leg, elbow, and thumb.

He lost many friends in combat and said he would never forget those memories and lives lost, but it made him more determined and hopeful that he would come back to Central Georgia safely.

In 1995, the Ocmulgee Riverboat Landing off Highway 96 was renamed to Knowles Landing, a nod towards his nickname ‘Ocmulgee Catfish Man,’ which he received for being an advocate of wildlife conservation.

RELATED: Boat landing named after World War II veteran (2013)

After his time in the service, Knowles worked as a civil engineer at Robins AFB for nearly 30 years.

In December 2018, his health was declining and he decided not to have a birthday party. His family asked for people to send him birthday cards, and Facebook did the rest.

RELATED: Georgia WWII veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards (2018)

He received well over 500 cards from as far as Hawaii, and even well wishes from US Senator David Perdue (R-GA).

The nationwide response helped Knowles realize there are still good people in the world, although he wished there were more.

"There are some people in today's world that won't stop and thank a veteran," his grandson Tyler Hamrick said. "In my eyes, if you see someone that has served or has been in a war, just stop and tell them, 'Thank you.' Tell them, 'Thank you,' tell them that somebody loves them."

Please join 13WMAZ in thanking Mr. Knowles for his service to our great country. May he rest in peace.