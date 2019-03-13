ST. LOUIS — Irv Ashley's reaction when he realized his prized customized bicycle was stolen last weekend in Staunton, Illinois?

"Oh boy, here we go again."

Considering everything going on in Ashley's life, that was a reasonable statement. Circulation problems led to the amputation of both of his legs.

"The first one was amputated in 2012 and the second one was amputated in 2013," said Ashley.

The 67-year-old Army veteran is currently undergoing treatment for stage-two lung cancer at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.

"He’s getting a combination of radiation therapy and chemotherapy for his lung cancer, so he gets chemotherapy one day a week and radiation five days a week. and this is the end of week two," said his oncologist, Dr. Jeffrey Bradley.

By comparison, losing a bicycle is a lot less traumatic, but it was still very personal for Ashley because his daughter bought the bicycle following one of his amputations. Ashley and his wife Patty contacted police about the theft, to no avail. What happened next was unexpected.

"We started getting phone calls from people that wanted to buy me a new bicycle," said Ashley.

One of the people who wanted to help is a Staunton man, a Korean War veteran.

"He’s a pretty old man, 87 years old," said Ashley. "He lives in Staunton and I know his family and I was surprised."

So was Patty Ashley.

"We did not expect it at all. We didn't even ask for any help other than to help try to find the bike," said Patty Ashley. "The outcome has just been unreal."

Serious life challenges have caused the Ashleys to be philosophical about facing adversity.

"I have some problems that I'm just trying to keep a good look on life," said Irv Ashley. "It’s hard when you can’t do what you used to do, when you ain’t got no legs."

When Ashley gets his new bike next week, he'll resume riding to the grocery story and the barbershop because "that's my transportation."

And Irv said the joke is on the bike thief.

"It don't have no bicycle pedals on the bottom," Ashley said, laughing. "Hey, you got nothing, nowhere to put your feet."