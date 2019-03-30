ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have completed their turnaround from being the worst team in hockey, to claiming a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blues clinched a spot in the NHL's postseason Friday night. Despite a 2-4 loss against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, they nabbed the spot anyway when the Arizona Coyotes lost 2-3 against the Colorado Avalanche.

At the end of play on January 2, the Blues had just 34 points, the fewest of any team in the NHL at the time.

Since then, the team has gone 26-9-4 (before Friday's match-up) and played themselves within striking distance of the top spot in the central division.

Goalie Jordan Binnington has been one of the biggest reasons for the team's turnaround.

Since January 7 Binnington has gone an incredible 21-4-1 (before Friday's game) to lead the charge for the team.

On offense, Vladimir Tarasenko has scored 18 goals since January 5 (before Friday's game) to lead the charge.

Nestled in the middle of the comeback was a franchise best 11 game winning streak from January 23 to February 19.

Right now, the Blues appear on a collision course to face division rival Nashville in the first round of the playoffs.

St. Louis is 4-1 against Nashville so far this season.