ST. LOUIS — The return of winter weather could not put a damper on the excitement generated by a historic game between the St. Louis Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tuesday night, Blues fans braved the cold temperatures to watch the team go for history.

"This is going to be good and no matter how they do tonight we're good to go," Blues fan Tommy Lee said.

It didn't matter if it was rain, sleet or snow Lee couldn't pass up the chance to possibly witness history.

"You have to be here tonight. I think it will be sold out," he said.

Fans began trickling in about an hour before the game at Enterprise Center. Many were bundled up. But, anticipation was high as people waited for the showdown between the two teams.

"We're not. We're ready to go. I have no issues about it," Lee told 5 On Your Side.

Frank Adriano and his son Julian even flew nearly 1300 miles to be in St. Louis to watch history unfold even as they learned about the impending weather.

"Nothing will stop me from being here with my boy watching the Blues beat the Leafs," Blues fan Frank said.

Frank is rooting for the Blues. His son rooting for his hometown team.

"We got it. We got a great team." And honestly the second best time in the league right now," Julian said.

The St. Louis Blues had an opportunity to extend their winning streak to a franchise record of 11 wins.

"It's going to be a great game. It's going to be a great game," Julian said.

While Lee was confident the Blues would pull out a win, Julian had a different opinion.

"I think it's guaranteed it's going to happen," Lee told 5 On Your Side.

"It's going to me on the bench celebrating," Julian said as he proudly represented the Maple Leafs.

However, both agreed weather couldn't stop them from the chance to see a record-breaking game.

"100 percent going to do it. I'm here," Frank said.

It was a nail-biter, but the Blues topped the Leafs 3-2 in overtime.