MARATHON, Fla. — A boat captain was taken into custody months after a woman was killed and two children were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys.

According to Local 10 News, the arrest warrant for 49-year-old Daniel Couch shows he's charged with one count of manslaughter along with five counts of violating commercial parasailing statutes.

A report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allegedly said the captain "cut the line tethered to the three victims" back in May because the parasail was "pegging."

Local 10 News explains the woman and two children with her, her son and her nephew, were dropped and "dragged through the water by the inflated parasail...through and across the surface of the water." They then collided with the Old Seven Mile Bridge, the report says.

Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was killed while the two children were injured, CBS News explains.