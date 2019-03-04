ST. LOUIS — Cardinals hurler Bob Gibson now has another honor to hang his hall of fame hat on.

On Wednesday, "Bob Gibson Way" was unveiled in St. Louis' Grove Neighborhood.

The honorary distinction stretches along Gibson Avenue, from the 4200 block on the east to Kingshighway on the west.

Grove resident Phil Heagney led the effort to honor Gibson by starting a petition, that received the required more than 75% support of residents along Gibson Avenue.

Gibson, fellow hall of famer Ozzie Smith, Mayor Lyda Krewson and just about the entire neighborhood showed up for the official unveiling on Wednesday.

RELATED: Cardinals home opener moved to Friday