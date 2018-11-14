ST. LOUIS – The body of a missing St. Louis dancer has been found, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Raffaella Stroik, 23, was found dead Wednesday in Mark Twain Lake around 9:40 a.m., south of the Mark Twain Lake State Park Highway 107 boat ramp.

A private plane pilot found what he believed to be a person in the water and notified the state patrol.

The pilot used his own resources and time to help in the search for Stroik. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division responded and recovered Stroik’s body.

The last time she was seen was the morning of Nov. 12 at Whole Foods on Town and Country Crossing Drive. Her car was found the same day – about two hours away at Mark Twain Lake State Park near a boat ramp.

In a 2 p.m. press conference on Wednesday, officials said her death is an open investigation and no foul play has been discovered at this time. Officials also said there's no indication the public is in danger.

Police have not released the cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

A page on St. Louis Ballet's website said she joined the dance company in 2017.

Statement from Gen Horiuchi, Executive and artistic director Saint Louis Ballet

We mourn the death of our friend and colleague Raffaella Maria Stroik. She was a wonderful dancer and a beautiful person. We extend our condolences to her family. We are so very sad.

Our prayers are with the Stroik family. Please join us today for Mass at the @cathedralstlmo at 2:00pm. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord. #CatholicSTL pic.twitter.com/uhdji97KKa — Archdiocese of STL (@archstl) November 14, 2018

