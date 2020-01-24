HOUSTON — An explosion rattled windows and shook walls across portions of Houston early Friday.

Viewers from the Cypress area all the way to La Porte, on the other side of Houston, reported hearing and feeling the blast at about 4:24 a.m.

4500 Gessner is the location of the building explosion, report Houston police. At this point, we've not confirmed the name of the business or what may be in the air from it.

First responders near the scene are being asked to wear masks as a precaution. Those who don't have them are being moved back.

One person has been transported to a hospital for treatment, but we don't know the extent of that person's injuries.

Is there an impact on Houston schools?

At this point, we've not heard of any school closings, though Houston police chief said for people in the Spring Branch Independent School District to check with the district. Yes Prep Northwest is also in the area.

No evacuation at this time, but avoid the area

Though there are no evacuations ordered, people are being told to avoid the area around 4500 block of Gessner. If that changes, we will update that here.

Video captures Houston explosion

One viewer shared video from their doorbell camera that show the blast.

Another viewer sent in surveillance video where you can hear the loud blast.

Officers on scene said there could be a secondary explosion and the air quality may pose a threat, and instructed our KHOU 11 crew away from the scene.

Right now there is no confirmation as to the source of the blast or what caused the explosion.

KHOU 11's tower camera shows what appears to be smoke off 290 in northwest Houston. No shelter-in-place has been issued.

KHOU 11 is checking with schools in the area to see if there will be any closures or delays. As of now, we have not heard of any closings.

Spring Branch ISD said they anticipate transportation delays and they will keep families informed as new information becomes available.

