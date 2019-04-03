BRIDGETON, Mo. — The next time you park on a snow route you should really think twice about it.

Following Sunday morning's snow, people in one St. Louis County neighborhood awoke to constant loud noise.

"I've been here 20 years and never had that happen before," Robbin Dailey said.

As wintry weather made its way across the St. Louis metro early Sunday morning, plow drivers were out clearing the snow from the roads.

In Bridgeton, a driver made his way to Dailey's street in Spanish Village but the clean-up didn't exactly go according to plan.

"Several people were awakened unnecessarily and angered by it, " she said.

Around 7:30, Dailey said a Bridgeton snowplow driver came across several vehicles parked on the snow routes in her neighborhood. However, instead of going around the cars, she said the driver grew frustrated.

"I heard this horn. A really deep horn like something you would hear from the fire department," Dailey told 5 On Your Side.

She said he continued to blare his horn throughout the neighborhood at every vehicle on the snow route.

"I thought it was more ridiculous and asinine than I thought about frustration," she said.

Bridgeton police posted a message on Facebook to warn people about parking during wintry weather. They said parking on snow routes and cul-de-sacs make it difficult for plow drivers to do their jobs. They also stressed that it is against the law.

"It's a pain in the rear. Big pain," Dailey said.

While Dailey told 5 On Your Side she's well aware of the rules, she felt it was inconsiderate for the driver to keep blaring his horn.

"He didn't have to do that. He could've called for the PD," she said.

She hopes the issue will be addressed before it snows again.

"I certainly hope that tomorrow morning they'll address the obnoxious horn blaring that was going on because that was really unnecessary," she said.

5 On Your Side reached out to Bridgeton police to see if any cars were ticketed or towed. We have not heard back yet.