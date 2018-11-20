ST. LOUIS — A United cab driver loses his van after a scary encounter with an angry customer.

The driver says he picked up a customer around 12:30 a.m., in north St. Louis. As the cab approached the destination, the passenger requested to be taken to another location, near Arsenal to get a work shirt. The area was not well lit, and the driver refused, and an argument followed.

The cab driver pulled into the parking lot of the McDonald's at Jefferson, near I-44 and the passenger pulled out a gun. The driver was able to exit the cab, and the suspect drove off in the vehicle.

The driver is okay, and police were able to track down the van. But the carjacker is still on the loose.

