A Canadian man is sealing himself inside an airtight cube in the name of science.

Kurtis Baute is conducting an experiment. He has loaded the 10x10 foot space with plants and he's counting on the oxygen generated by the plants to keep him alive for at least three days.

"I am trying to get the message out about climate change in a way that's engaging but not disturbing," he said.

The cube does have monitoring equipment to keep an eye on him. Family, friends and a paramedic will also be checking in.

