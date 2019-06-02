ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An overnight crash ended with a car on its roof and a woman in cuffs.

The wreck involved four vehicles on Reavis Barracks Road at Lacewood, which is near I-55 and St. George.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. and found three cars on the side of the road. One vehicle was on its roof in the road.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw police lead one woman down the road in handcuffs. Later, she was spotted talking with police at the scene.

Police haven’t said what caused the crash, whether there were any injuries and if there were any arrests.