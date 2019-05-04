ST. LOUIS — More than 40 thousand members of Cardinal Nation migrated to Busch Stadium for the Redbird's home opener.

But as Cardinal Nation flocks to opening day, there's one Redbird who soars above the rest.

Cardinal Superfan Tom Brozich may be one of the most dedicated Cardinal fans you'll ever meet.

"I bought season tickets in 1996 and prior to that I used to sleep on the sidewalk to get first in line," said Brozich.

The cigar smoking bar owner from Mt. Olive, Illinois goes to about 45 or 50 games a year, and he's no stranger to opening day.

"Today is my 40th opening day in a row," he says. The mohawked man even has a sign to prove it.

"I think it's like Christmas, you know. Awaiting that 40th you know, was I going to be able to make it? Well yeah, I always will," Brozich said. "But it's more of that day and the anticipation. Got up at 5 o'clock to let the dogs out and I couldn't go back to bed," added Brozich.

Every year dozens of people stop by just to say hi or snap a picture.

And when you ask one of Cardinal nation's biggest fans for his take on this year, you're bound to get a response that flies as high as his fandom:

"We're going to win the central division and win our twelfth world series."